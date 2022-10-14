Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 14, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

We have a mostly dry forecast still over the next 10 days. However, colder air moving into Ohio will bring a couple of chances for hit and miss showers in the near term. We by no means see these threats as hitting a majority of Ohio, but they are too much to just brush over too. Today we start with good sunshine. TEmps are cool, but not dramatically cold. Sun will hold well into this afternoon. Then late in the day and overnight clouds will build. This can trigger a few spits and sprinkles or an isolated shower from after midnight tonight through noon tomorrow. Coverage will be 30% or less and we really feel most of the state just sees clouds. Clouds do break up tomorrow afternoon and we end the day partly sunny. Sunday will be mostly sunny and not as cool.

A reinforcing shot of cold air comes out of Canada to start next week. We expect below normal temps with frost and freeze conditions Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. While we expect sunshine to be around all days, with the cold air incursion we likely see ore clouds those days, particularly Tuesday. On Tuesday, clouds can dominate and we also wont rule out scattered showers. Totals will not be any more than a few hundredths to a few tenths and we expect them to stay mostly over the northern half of the state, but we can see them over 60% of the northern half, if things work out as we are seeing them this morning. Clouds break for better sun potential Wednesday.

The latter part of the week turns much warmer. We are sunny, warm and dry from Thursday through the weekend. In fact, we look for that warm, dry pattern to go right on through the 26th. The map below shows temps compared to normal at the end of next week. This means excellent evaporation is likely and that period should be perfect for fast and furious harvest activity.