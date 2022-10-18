Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 18, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Strong lake effect precipitation potential exists over Ohio today, thanks to strong north winds and warm lakes combining with the much colder air. Through the first half of the day we may see action stay farther north, enar the shores of Lake Erie, but by afternoon we can see threats of rain and sloppy wet snowflakes all the way down to the I-70 corridor. Precipitation can last into and through the overnight in some areas. South of I-70 we see plenty of clouds today, but likely minimal precipitation. Tomorrow clouds hold firm through a large part of the day, but precipitation is not as much of a concern, except in far NE Ohio where lake influences remain. Cold air dominates again tomorrow. The map below shows precipitation potential for today over Ohio.

Thursday we see better sun potential as clouds give way to sun. We also are not as cold. Then for Friday through the weekend we are sunny, warm and dry with above normal temperatures. We expect excellent evaporation and harvest should be able to ramp back up. Monday starts with sun, but clouds increase in the afternoon.

Scattered showers cant be ruled out over NW Ohio overnight Monday night into early Tuesday, but the front that triggers that precipitation will not have enough moisture to work with as it passes through other parts of the state. Tuesday will be mostly dry. Then a second system works in for Wednesday. There we can see more formidable precipitation, with rain totals of .25″-1″ and coverage at 90%. Clouds start to break up overnight next wednesday night.

Drier weather is back for the finish of the week with sunshine and temps slightly above normal.