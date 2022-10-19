Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 19, 2022

Share Facebook

Improving weather will be working into Ohio over the next few days. Lake effect flow is not nearly as strong today with the winds coming more west-northwest rather than right down over the entire Great Lakes system. That means we still see clouds, thanks to the cold air dominance, but lesser threats of moisture. We won’t rule out scattered sprinkles or wet snow flakes in far NE Ohio, but generally speaking we just have clouds over the rest of the state. Once again, the farther south you go, the better sun potential you see today.

Tomorrow we start to see some south winds come up the backside of the cold air dome, allowing temps to not be quite as chilly. We also see clouds give way to more sun. Then for Friday through the weekend we are sunny, warmer and dry, with temps above normal. This will end up like an indian summer of sorts, with temps above normal Friday through the weekend and staying normal to above normal next week.

Monday starts with sun but clouds will be on the increase. We end up with scattered showers from late monday afternoon (first ih western Ohio) and then continuing across the rest of the state through monday overnight into early Tuesday morning. Western location willb e done with moisture before sunrise next Tuesday, but showers may linger toward noon in central and eastern locations. All told, combined rain totals will be .25″-1″ with coverage at 80% of ohio. The map below shows our thoughts at this time.

Behind the front, we are sunny and warm for the rest fo the week, with no precipitation threat Tuesday afternoon through at least next Saturday. Temps will be well above normal for late in the week, meaning good drying remains on the table and harvest can still proceed.