Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 20, 2022

We finally see temps start to ease today, as we are not as cold over the entire state of Ohio. We still expect clouds to mix with sun, as the cold air starts to move east. But, as winds turn more southerly later today, we will expect clouds to dissipate even more through the overnight and into tomorrow. Temps tomorrow will be above normal, and we will be sunny, warm and dry from friday all the way through Monday. One caveat…clouds will be increasing Monday afternoon.

The clouds increase due to a frontal boundary set to move through Ohio overnight next Monday night. the showers start around midnight Monday night in NW Ohio, and then move through the rest of the state through sunrise and into midday Tuesday. By early afternoon rains will be done in all of the state except far east and southeast parts of Ohio. Moisture ends there by late next Tuesday afternoon. Rain totals for the event will be .25″-1″ with coverage at 90%. The map below shows what we are expecting out of that system.

We dry down behind the front for a large part of the rest of the week, from Tuesday night through Friday. Temps stay mild…maybe not as warm as what we are going to see this weekend, but definitely not chilly. Sunshine is back for Wednesday, thursday and Friday, although a few more clouds will be building next Friday.

Another front arrives late next Friday evening and moves through into early Saturday the 29th. This front has less moisture potential, but still can give a few hundredths to .4″ with coverage at 60%. We will turn colder behind that front as we get ready to move into early November.