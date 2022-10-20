       

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 21, 2022

Sunny, warm and dry for the weekend. Temps will be well above normal and evaporation rates stay high. This will be an excellent window for harvest. And, we are extending the window as our next round of rain looks to be delayed. We stay dry all of monday and a large part of Tuesday now.

Rains come in late Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, about 24 hours later than we were previously looking at. Rain totals are also not as impressive, at .1″-.75″ over 75% of Ohio. The map below shows rain potential as we head into midweek next week.

We go dry again behind the system for the remainder of the week and start of the weekend. That will produce a good window of opportunity for field work friday and saturday.

A frontal complex returns overnight Saturday night and Sunday of next weekend, but has only minor precipitation. Rain totals can be a few hundredths to .4″ with coverage at 50%. The week of November 1 should be mostly dry with the majority of the central US and western US under warm high pressure, so there is nothing major upstream.

