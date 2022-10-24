Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 24, 2022

Share Facebook

Another sunny, warm and dry day today with great evaporation and potential for excellent harvest progress. Tomorrow turns out much the same for a large part of the state, but an approaching cold front will bring clouds to far western parts of Ohio Tuesday afternoon. From I-75 west we can see afternoon clouds develop, and showers can move in closer to sunset. The rest of the state will see rain develop after midnight tomorrow night, and the rains last through Wednesday. Right now we are expecting .1″ to .75″ rain totals with coverage at 90% of Ohio. But we still have good potential for field work, whether harvest or wheat planting for the next 24 to 48 hours. The map below shows rain potential from tomorrow night through midnight wednesday night.

We are back to sunny and dry weather for Thursday through the weekend. Temps will be pleasant. Not as warm as this weekend or what we expect today, but definitely above normal. Evaporation should be good in most areas as well. Our next weather system is on track for next Monday, bringing rain. We can expect a few hundredths to half an inch with 80% coverage. Then we are dry for Tuesday the 1st.

Rain returns Wednesday the 2nd with a strong potential for moderate rains and thunderstorms. We finish the 10 day period with 25″-1″ rain totals Wednesday into early thursday with coverage at nearly 100%. So, the pattern is getting a little more active, but we still have potential to see harvest move forward as we move into November.