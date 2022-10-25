Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 25, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Dry weather should hold through the day today, but our dry pattern will get interrupted a bit overnight tonight and tomorrow. Today we stay mild, but see clouds building as our next front get closer. Rain starts this evening and overnight, then continues through the day tomorrow. Rain totals still look to be generally in the .1″-.75″ range with coverage at 80%. The map below shows rain potential from tonight through tomorrow night.

Sun returns on Thursday, and so does drier weather. We should be sunny, mild and dry from Thursday through the weekend. Evaporation rates return to very strong levels. Harvest should be able to ramp back up before we finish week.

Monday of next week brings a chance of scattered showers. Amounts are not all that impressive, but at a few hundredths to .4″ we will not be drying that day…so potentially a bit of a pause in field work . We are precipitation free next Tuesday, and then we see a return of clouds on Wednesday with showers pushing back in overnight next Wednesday night and thursday. That round of moisture can be a little stronger, from .2″ to .75″ and coverage at 80%.