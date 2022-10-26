Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 26, 2022

Share Facebook

Scattered showers around through the day today, after having started overnight into last evening. Moisture will wind down this afternoon late into early evening. Rain totals from this event will end up at .1″-.75″ with coverage at around 80% of Ohio. The map below shows rain totals expected as of midnight tonight.

We expect clouds to break up tomorrow and we turn out partly to mostly sunny and dry for tomorrow through most of the weekend. Temps will be not as warm as the weekend and start of this week, but will not be dramatically cold either. Clouds will start to build late Sunday afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers return to the region overnight Sunday night through Monday midday. Rain totals will be a few hundredths to half an inch with coverage at 60%. Then we go precipitation free for next Tuesday (November 1st) and Wednesday. Clouds increase again for Wednesday afternoon.

Another threat of rain comes for next Thursday into Friday. Rain totals could be a little stronger out of this event at .25″ to 1″ and coverage at 80%. Still, this forecast does hold some opportunity for field work and harvest with some dry space between rain events.