Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 27, 2022

Dry weather returns to Ohio today with sunshine beating out clouds. Temps will be cool, but with the sun we turn out warmer than yesterday. Sunshine will dominate through most of the weekend and we expect excellent drying the next 3 days at least, maybe more. Clouds build late sunday afternoon, and our next threat of rain comes sunday evening through monday. Moisture totals are not impressive at a few hundredths to .5″ with coverage at 70%.

We are precipitation free for tuesday and a large part of wednesday next week. Scattered showers return with a frontal passage next Thursday. We can look for a few hundredths to .3″ with coverage at 50%, mostly in northern Ohio. We are cooler behind that little wave for next Friday, the 4th. However, a strong frontal complex will be developing to the west and likely moves into the picture for us next Saturday midday and afternoon, November 5th.

The pattern overall is getting a little more active. By far the biggest rain threat is right at the end of the 10 day forecast window, entering into the extended 11-16 day forecast data. That means we end up having to start and stop some on the remaining acreage yet to be harvested or complete any field work. The map below shows combined 10 day rain potential over most of the region.