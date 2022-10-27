Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 28, 2022

Share Facebook

Sunny, warm and dry to finish the week today, tomorrow and most of Sunday. Temps will be warmer today through the weekend and will be above normal. Good evaporation is expected.

Clouds build late Sunday afternoon and rain develops late afternoon in SW Ohio, spreading north and east through the rest of the day and overnight, continuing Monday before tapering off. Rain totals are not impressive, but will likely force a bit of a pause in harvest to start the week, with .1″-.6″ likely over 80% of the state. The map below shows rain potential as we see it now.

We return to mostly dry weather for the balance of next week, Tuesday through Saturday. Temps will remain warm and evaporation should return to a high daily level, allowing for good drying to finish the week. Next Sunday, the 6th, we see a minor front developing to our north, but it may hold off on sagging south until we get into the start of the following week. Moisture is not overly strong with that front, but it will usher in colder air for the week of the 7th along with a few hundredths to half an inch.