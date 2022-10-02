Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 3, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A sunny and dry start to the week. Overall, the next 10 days are rather dry for most of Ohio, and we should make some significant progress on harvest. Today through Wednesday we are sunny, mild and dry with excellent evaporation and drying. Temps will be near to slightly above normal.

Thursday we will see a cold front sag through the eastern corn belt and all of Ohio out of the Great Lakes. This front will trigger a bit of moisture, although most action stays north in MI and Ontario. Still, we will keep the door open for a few hundredths to a few tenths with 40% coverage in Ohio north of US 30. Central and southern ohio end up with just clouds for the day. We turn sharply colder to finish the week. Below normal temps are in for Friday and saturday, with a strong potential for frost Saturday morning. The map below shows morning lows Sunday morning. However, in the cold air, we see a mix of clouds and sun to start on Friday, and mostly sunny skies on Saturday.

Sunday start to warm up a bit with full sunshine which holds through next Monday and Tuesday. Evaporation will be near maximum for that time frame. Clouds will be on the increase next Wednesday as we finish out the 10 day forecast window. Those increasing clouds are ahead of a cold front that arrives late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing with it the threat of rain. Totals can be .1″-.4″ with coverage at 60%. Colder air is likely again behind that front to finish the week, but we should dry quickly as well.