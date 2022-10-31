Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 31, 2022

Share Facebook

Happy Halloween! Our forecast is not really scary, but is a bit dreary today, as we remain mired in plenty of clouds and will have to continue to watch for scattered showers. Moisture is not impressive, but we can pick up a few hundredths to a few tenths through today. Coverage will be about 60%, and we may end up with the bigger totals and longest lasting moisture threat coming in far NE Ohio. If you happen to not see rain today, you can still expect clouds to dominate on through sunset before clearing. Sunshine that pops through today should be looked on as a bonus.

We turn out partly sunny tomorrow with drier weather emerging, and then we turn out partly to mostly sunny, warm and dry through the rest of the week. In fact, we will be rain free until we get to sunday morning to midday. Temps will be above normal, with the dry pattern and evaporation remains high, meaning we should not have any problem getting back into the fields for more harvest through the majority of this week.

Sunday afternoon a cold front pushes in from the west. The front initially does not have a lot of punch, but overnight sunday through Monday a secondary surge comes up the front from the southwest and may give a better chance of thunderstorms. Combined, for sunday afternoon and Monday we are projecting rain totals of .25″-2″ with coverage at 75% of the state. The map below shows the current thought. Behind that we dry down tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. However, we do not see a significant drop in temperatures right way. Colder air does blast in for Wednesday midday and afternoon as canadian high pressure builds over the Great Lakes. This will take temps below normal for next wednesday afternoon and thursday as we finish the 10 day forecast window.