Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 4, 2022

Dry weather continues today and tomorrow with full sunshine and good drying. Cool starts mean plenty of dew, but that will burn off in most locations before noon. Evaporation will be high the next two days over the state. A cold front is set to sag through on Thursday. Clouds will build ahead of that tomorrow night and Thursday morning. Right now, precipitation is non-existent to minimal, but we still say keep an eye out for spits or sprinkles in NW OH and a few north central locations as well. Coverage will be under 30% of the area from US 30 north. The rest of the state just sees clouds and occasional sun.

Colder air dominates behind that front for Friday and Saturday. We expect widespread frost, especially overnight saturday night into sunday morning. However, we should also expect good sun from FRiday through Sunday, with moderating temps finally sunday afternoon. The cooler air may slow drying some, but if we see little to no action from the thursday frontal passage, that really will not be too much of an issue. The map below shows morning lows sunday morning.

Next week may try and become a bit more active. However models have disagreement on where and when the best moisture comes. Right now, we are going to look for mixed clouds and sun on Monday but no significant precipitation. Tuesday turns out partly sunny. Wednesday and Thursday have the best potential for rain as a front gears up to our west. Behind this front we expect another big drop in temps. There can be some moderate rain in this frontal passage, but right now that looks to focus more on central and southern OH on one model, and the northern half of the state on another. Rain totals combined for the Wednesday-Thursday period will be .25″-1.5″. This is a wide range and we also see the track of actual big rains much narrower, but will need to wait closer to the event to zero in on the exact solution for this frontal passage. Behind the system we are going to be much cooler, but again dry down relatively quickly for next friday into the following weekend. Stay tuned as we watch this system…confidence in specifics is low at this time, but there will be a threat of moisture somewhere in that time frame mid to late week next week.