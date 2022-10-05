Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 5, 2022

Share Facebook

Another sunny, warm and dry day today, making for great harvest potential. We do have a cold front that slides through tomorrow. Right now we only are expecting clouds. While we won’t completely rule out a spit or a sprinkle far north and northwest, we really look for most areas to stay dry. Drying will be slower tomorrow, but we still should be able to do some field work.

Sunshine returns on Friday, and we partly to mostly sunny skies all the way through the weekend and into the start of next week. We are quite chilly to finish the week Friday and Saturday, but temps moderate sunday after a frosty start. The map below is an updated look at Saturday morning lows.

Clouds will increase on Monday, and we may end up with a minor disturbance trying to move through overnight monday night into Tuesday. That disturbance, if it holds together, can trigger a few hundredths to .2″ of precipitation with coverage at 40%. Then we dry back down for Wednesday. All things considered, this is not a big issue, and we likely see changes in potential before we even get there. The second half of the week is a little more interesting. Forecast data features a lot of disagreement, with one set of forecast models suggesting we see a strong frontal boundary thursday into friday with potential for decent rain, and several others completely saying the opposite. Given the current state of our atmosphere and pattern, we are favoring a drier outlook, thinking that our atmosphere will not support significant precipitation development right away. And, we are projecting that dry pattern continues through a large part of the 11-16 day period as well. That being said, we will be watching late next week closely over the next few days to gauge development of any front. If the system is minor or stays away completely, that likely opens a window on through a large part of the week after next.