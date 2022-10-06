Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 6, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

We start to turn colder today as a frontal boundary moves south out of the Great Lakes. We feel confident in saying there will be no precipitation through the day, but clouds will be increasing later today and tonight. If there are any spits or sprinkles or showers out of this airmass change, they will happen overnight tonight into early tomorrow, and be mostly limited to areas near Lake Erie. Clouds will be more formidable tomorrow morning that what we have seen through the week up to this point. That being said, clouds give way to sun through the day tomorrow and we finish with a clear to partly cloudy sky tomorrow night.

A couple of frosty mornings are in store Saturday morning and Sunday morning. However we should see full sunshine through each day. Saturday will be chilly, sunday should start to see temps moderate. Dry weather will be seen from Friday through next Tuesday over the entire state. Evaporation will be near maximum each day, so we look for harvest to continue unfettered.

Our next chance of rain comes next Wednesday. Models still have significant disagreement on amount and duration, but generally our take away is that we are on track to at least see a few hundredths to .3″ with coverage at 60%. Those totals can be higher if the model that is suggesting moisture lingers through Thursday is right. However the consensus solution is still leaning away from that. In any case, this will likely be enough to push pause on harvest for a 24 hour period next Wednesday. The map below shows our thoughts for moisture at midweek, but these totals likely will change as we get closer to the event. But, we move right back to drier weather to end the week. Temps will stay mild for Friday, Faturday and next Sunday, allowing for a relatively fast resumption of harvest.