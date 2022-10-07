Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 7, 2022

Share Facebook

A frontal boundary continues its journey out of Ohio today. Clouds will dominate through midday in many parts of the state, but we expect sunshine to work out as the front moves farther east and south. We can’t rule out a few morning scattered showers in NE parts of Ohio, but generally, this front is more about changing wind direction and air mass than it is about moisture. We stay chilly into the first half of the weekend, with frosty starts tomorrow morning and sunday morning. However, south winds return Sunday midday/afternoon, and that pushes temps to warmer levels. We stay mild through the first half of next week.

We should stay dry from this afternoon all the way through next Tuesday. Evaporation may be limited to a few hundredths or a tenth today, but we will be near maximum of .25″ per day tomorrow through Tuesday. This will allow harvest to continue in most areas.

A frontal boundary is set to move through Ohio next wednesday. Right now. precipatnio does not look all that spectacular, but we will renew our call for a few hundredths to .4″ across 80% of Ohio. Some models are trying to promote more convection, but we don’t see it, and that is leading to our lower-key forecast totals at this time. That front should be out of here by next Thursday morning.

We are sunny and dry from next Thursday through the weekend. Additionally, the week of the 17th also looks to be mostly dry with below normal precipitation and nothing exceptionally well organized on moisture. We think we will be able to call for another good harvest opportunity window for that week, with the only real pause in action coming with the rain that we are projecting next Wednesday,