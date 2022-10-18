Ohio Corn Marketing Program public notice of nomination and election

Share Facebook

Pursuant to Section 924.07 of the Ohio Revised Code, Dorothy Pelanda, Director, Ohio Department of Agriculture will conduct an election of the Ohio Corn Marketing Program Board on December 6, 2022.

The Ohio Corn Marketing Program is designed to increase the market for corn and enhancing opportunities for Ohio corn producers. The program provides funds for corn research, education, and market development and promotion.

The election to the Board will include these five districts.

District 1: Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Williams

District 4: Allen, Paulding, Putnum, Van Wert

District 7: Carroll, Columbiana, Holmes, Jefferson, Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne

District 13: Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Warren

The Nomination Procedure is as follows

Nominating petitions may be obtained from

Dorothy Pelanda, Director

Ohio Department of Agriculture

Legal Section

8995 East Main Street

Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068-3399

Telephone 1-800-282-1955 or 614-728-6390



Petitions require at least twenty-five (25) valid signatures from Ohio corn producers who reside within the district in which the candidate seeks election.



Petitions must be returned to the Department of Agriculture no later than 5:00pm November 1, 2022.



If only one valid petition is received in a district, there will be no election and that person will become the committee member.



Voting and ballot information will be published at a later date when the Ohio Department of Agriculture has received the candidates’ petitions. Please direct questions or comments to David Miran, Jr at 1-614-728-6390 or 1-800-282-1955.