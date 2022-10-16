Ohio Hereford Futurity highlights Ohio genetics

Share Facebook

On Sunday Oct. 2, Hereford breeders gathered at the Wayne Co. Fairgrounds. The Buckeye Hereford Association hosted the annual event which showcases Ohio bred seedstock. Judge Dillon Stertzbach of Louisville, Ohio evaluated 51 head of the finest Hereford stock from across the state.

2022 Ohio Hereford Futurity Champions

Grand Champion Female, Creek 109 747 Kaylee 040H, a September 2020 heifer sired CRR 719 Catapult 109 Bred & owned by Creek Bottom Farm, Navarre, Ohio

Reserve Champion Female Pugh Hawk Ms Monroe PK30 ET, a February 2022 heifer calf sired by UPS Sensation 2296 ET. Bred by Pugh Central Station, Louisville, Ohio & owned by Adrianna Brenner, Louisville, Ohio

Grand Champion Cow/Calf Pair: Wilson 60 Chill 128F, sired by Wilson 028X Jagger 60C, with an April heifer calf by Boyd 31Z Blueprint 6153. Pair bred and owned by Wilson Stock Farm, Kensington, Ohio.

Reserve Champion Cow/Calf Pair: JTF08G Spring, sired by KCF Bennett Revolution X51 with an April steer calf by JLCS Z426 Step Ahead F30 ET.

Grand Champion Bull: Wilson 17Y Andy 114J, March 2021 bull calf sired by TH 22R 16S Lambeau 17Y. Bred and owned by Wilson Stock Farm, Kensington, Ohio.

Reserve Champion Bull: BT Kingston 206J, March 2022 bull calf sired by Worr Owen Tankeray. Bred and owned by BT Cattle, Albany, Ohio.

Grand Champion Prospect Steer: GVF Notorious Duke 1K, a February steer sired by CFCC Notorious 56F ET, bred by Green Valley Farms, Sarahsville, Ohio and owned by A&J Farms, Lakeville, Ohio.

Reserve Champion Prospect Steer: GVF Notorious Roger 2K, a February steer sired by CFCC Notorious 56F ET, bred by Green Valley Farms, Sarahsville, Ohio and owned by A&J Farms, Lakeville, Ohio.

Champion Junior Get of Sire — Peak & Williams, Mount Gilead, Ohio with a group sired by AA HRD Donovan 015.

Premier Breeder: Creek Bottom Farm, The Johnson Family, Navarre, Ohio

Premier Exhibitor: Creek Bottom Farm, The Johnson Family, Navarre, Ohio.