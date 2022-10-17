Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 273| Weeds, Weeds, and More Weeds

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Matt and Dusty sit down with Mark Loux, a recently retired herbicide specialist from Ohio State University Extension. They discuss his retirement and the weeds found within Ohio’s fields. Devin Dye, from Dye Real Estate and Land Co. chats with Matt about how to best split up rural properties for sale. Dale interviews the team at Farm Credit Mid-America about National Co-Op Month. All this and more thanks to AgriGold!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

12:00 Devin Dye – Dye Real Estate and Land Co

24:43 Farm Credit Mid-America – Co-Op Month

50:52 Mark Loux – OSU Extension