Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 274 | Funny Farming, Forestry, and New Ticks

Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg are joined by farmer and comedian Jay Hernden in this podcast, sponsored by AgriGold. The three discuss the endless fodder that agriculture provides a humorist. Along the way, we hear conversations with Chris Penrose, Morgan County extension, about a new, unsettling tick found in his area (Asian Longhorned Tick) keeping livestock professionals on high alert. Also, Jared Lute of RL Logging talks about life in Ohio forestry in 2022.

0:00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update with Comedian Jay Hernden

0:06:07 Jared Lute – RL Logging

0:15:46 Chris Penrose, Morgan Co. Extension on Asian Longhorned Tick

0:23:12 Jay Hernden Conversation Continued, Closing