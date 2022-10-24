       

Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 274 | Funny Farming, Forestry, and New Ticks

October 24, 2022 Featured Audio, Podcasts, Top Headlines Leave a comment

Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg are joined by farmer and comedian Jay Hernden in this podcast, sponsored by AgriGold. The three discuss the endless fodder that agriculture provides a humorist. Along the way, we hear conversations with Chris Penrose, Morgan County extension, about a new, unsettling tick found in his area (Asian Longhorned Tick) keeping livestock professionals on high alert. Also, Jared Lute of RL Logging talks about life in Ohio forestry in 2022.

0:00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update with Comedian Jay Hernden

0:06:07 Jared Lute – RL Logging

0:15:46 Chris Penrose, Morgan Co. Extension on Asian Longhorned Tick

0:23:12 Jay Hernden Conversation Continued, Closing

Check Also

Wuebker joining Ohio Ag Net team

Laura Wuebker is joining our team as an intern. This summer her responsibilities will include …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Admin Login
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved