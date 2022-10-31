Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 275 | Ohio FFA Shines Bright at 95th National FFA Convention

Matt and Dusty talk with Ohio Farm Bureau about the Young Ag Professional, YAP Conference, that happens each year in Ohio. Joel then catches up with FFA Members who had success as part of National FFA Convention. He speaks with the following Proficiency Winners: Laura Wuebker, Caden Keck, John Gilbert, Carrie Rhoades, Halle Miller, Nathaniel McCandlish, Griffin Gilmore, Thomas Rindfuss, and Jared Weigandt. He also catches up with Jacob Wuebker who was named the Star American in Agricultural Placement winner. Finally, Joel wraps up with the Versailles FFA Chapter who was named the Model of Excellence Winner. All this and more thanks to AgriGold!
00:00 OCJ and OAN Staff Update
05:31 Laura Wuebker – Proficiency Winner
08:19 Caden Keck – Proficiency Winner
11:15 John Gilbert – Proficiency Winner
14:02 Carrie Rhoades – Proficiency Winner
17:40 Halle Miller – Proficiency Winner
21:16 Nathaniel McCandlish – Proficiency Winner
23:57 Griffin Gilmore – Proficiency Winner
29:36 Thomas Rindfuss – Proficiency Winner
26:20 Jared Weigandt – Proficiency Winner
44:02 Jacob Wuebker – American Star in Agricultural Placement
48:53 Versailles FFA Chapter – Model of Excellence
56:05 Ohio Farm Bureau