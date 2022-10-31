Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 275 | Ohio FFA Shines Bright at 95th National FFA Convention

Share Facebook

Matt and Dusty talk with Ohio Farm Bureau about the Young Ag Professional, YAP Conference, that happens each year in Ohio. Joel then catches up with FFA Members who had success as part of National FFA Convention. He speaks with the following Proficiency Winners: Laura Wuebker, Caden Keck, John Gilbert, Carrie Rhoades, Halle Miller, Nathaniel McCandlish, Griffin Gilmore, Thomas Rindfuss, and Jared Weigandt. He also catches up with Jacob Wuebker who was named the Star American in Agricultural Placement winner. Finally, Joel wraps up with the Versailles FFA Chapter who was named the Model of Excellence Winner. All this and more thanks to AgriGold!

00:00 OCJ and OAN Staff Update

05:31 Laura Wuebker – Proficiency Winner

08:19 Caden Keck – Proficiency Winner

11:15 John Gilbert – Proficiency Winner

14:02 Carrie Rhoades – Proficiency Winner

17:40 Halle Miller – Proficiency Winner

21:16 Nathaniel McCandlish – Proficiency Winner

23:57 Griffin Gilmore – Proficiency Winner

29:36 Thomas Rindfuss – Proficiency Winner

26:20 Jared Weigandt – Proficiency Winner

44:02 Jacob Wuebker – American Star in Agricultural Placement

48:53 Versailles FFA Chapter – Model of Excellence

56:05 Ohio Farm Bureau