Reaching for the top rung at Bent Ladder

By Brianna Gwirtz, OCJ field reporter

When the Vodraska family first purchased Rittman Orchards in 2004, the farm was in desperate need of repairs.

“There was poison ivy in the orchard with healthier trunks than some of the apple trees,” Matt Vodraska said.

Vodraska was a college student at the time in Tennessee, but he decided to transfer to nearby Kent State to help his family. After graduating, he returned home to work on the orchard alongside his brother Chris.

In the ensuing decade, the 125-acre fruit farm, located in Doylestown in Wayne County, was completely replanted. The original market was replaced and the whole property was rehabbed top to bottom. Today only a few Red Delicious trees remain from the original orchard.

“We pounded in tens of thousands of stakes by hand. But we were creating a solid foundation that my brother and I knew would result in successful careers for us both,” Vodraska said.

The brothers had grown up on an Ohio diversified fruit operation in Ashtabula before moving with their parents out west to Washington. They spent their whole lives around fruit farms and orchards. The Vodraska family missed growing fruit in Ohio and returned in 2004.

“You could say it’s in our blood. We both independently decided to come back to it,” Vodraska said.

Raising fruit in Ohio can be difficult depending on weather patterns. Some years crops are abundant, some years there is no crop. Vodraska knew he wanted to diversify the operation and produce a value-added product to guarantee a source of revenue year-round.

“I had grown up around tasting rooms and had grown up around some of the best wine-making areas in the country. I have no classical education but I bought books from Cornell University and UC Davis (two top viniculture programs), to teach myself the art of winemaking,” Vodraska said.

Around this same time, there was a boom in popularity for craft ciders, mostly along the coasts. Vodraska had already decided he wanted to create a farm-to-glass experience. He had 6 acres of grapes planted and ready to be made into wine. But Vodraska knew there was a gap in Ohio that he could fill by producing hard ciders as well. Consequently, Bent Ladder Cider and Wine was born. Vodraska is the owner and cider-maker at the estate cidery, where each cider is crafted using apples grown there on Rittman Orchard.

The orchard offers a beautiful setting for guests to gather and enjoy some hard cider.



“Once you process fruit into juice, the rest of the mechanical process is similar, whether it’s wine or cider. We began construction on the winery in 2015 and opened our doors in 2016,” Vodraska said. “We just celebrated our sixth anniversary with cider and wine.”

Bent Ladder’s tasting room overlooks 30 acres of the orchard below. The tasting room is surrounded by beautiful landscaping and features a patio for guests to spend evenings outside. Most weekends feature live music and food trucks. The average fall weekend will welcome a few thousand guests. The Rittman Orchard also has a farm market that’s open during the day, where customers can buy fresh apples, vegetables, baked goods and more.

At any given time, Bent Ladder features eight ciders on tap as well as a variety of wines. They’re also one of the only producers in Ohio to create an ice cider. Similar to ice wine, Vodraska can only produce this sweet cider after the weather turns cold.

Bent Ladders products are created in the tank room.

“We start most of the cider production after Thanksgiving. We pick the apples when they’re ripe, but they benefit from sitting in cold storage for a while. The fruit can generate additional sugars, and sugar will eventually equal alcohol during the fermentation phase,” Vodraska said. “Then we crush and press the apples, allow the juice to settle and clarify it in the tank room. Finally, we inoculate it and allow the yeast to do its thing.”

The cider is transferred a few times to avoid off flavors from any dead yeasts. They allow the cider to bulk age before it’s then filtered and bottled or kegged.

When asked about his favorite cider at Bent Ladder, Vodraska merely laughs; “It’s like kids, you can’t really choose a favorite.”

Vodraska is a bit of a history buff, and he’s incorporated that interest into his business. The Heritage Series of cider was launched this past year. The drink is made from heirloom and cider-specific apple varieties that Vodraska and his brother have been cultivating.

“Chris and I realized that many of the apples grown in Ohio are meant for eating, not for cider making. You wouldn’t take a Thompson seedless grape and turn it into wine, right? It took us a few years to be able to get the genetics, but we’ve introduced a bunch of English apples to the orchard, like Newtown Pippin, Kingston Black and more,” Vodraska said. “We are creating a little slice of American history through the Heritage Series with apples used to be grown primarily for cider making, not to eat. We are producing similar ciders to what the founding fathers drank. You could be drinking a cider that was close to what John Adams used to drink for breakfast. For history nuts and collectors, it’s pretty neat.”

The Vodraska brothers are also working to develop apples that withstand the Ohio climate better. Between cold, wet springs and humid summers, growing apples in the Buckeye state can be challenging.

“We realized that most of the apple research and varietal tests take place out West, where the environment is a bit more ideal. We’ve partnered with the Midwest Apple Improvement Association and are trying to develop apples that fit this environment,” Vodraska said.

The farm currently has a 10- to 15-acre research orchard.

“We’ve been able to secure genetics from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, which we are hoping will bring some more natural disease resistance and flavor components,” Vodraska said.

To prevent disease pressure from the start, the family was very careful when planning their orchard layout.

“We believe one of the key components to healthy trees is how you set up your orchard. Large blocks of monocultures are breeding grounds for pests,” Vodraska said. “We try to place more disease-resistant varieties of apples next to more problematic apples and leave aisle space then too. We scout fairly often but also encourage beneficial insects.”

The orchard is a thriving ecosystem not only for trees but also for local wildlife. Sandhill cranes, an endangered species in Ohio, are often seen throughout the orchard. Fox, deer, and a multitude of bird species call the orchard home too.

“As farmers, we are the largest group of conservationists in America, and we take that very seriously,” Vodraska said.

While each year presents new challenges, Vodraska finds joy in the work and art that goes into crafting hard cider.

“I was lucky to determine my trajectory in picking to be a wine and cider maker. Even now, six years later, I realize more and more that my job is to translate Mother Nature’s work into a manmade drink. No season is the same. It’s always endlessly challenging, and there’s no set recipe like there are in industrial cideries,” Vodraska said. “I’ve realized that you have to become in tune with the property, the land and the seasons. They all have profound impacts on cider.”

As Vodraska continues to make more and better hard cider, more Bent Ladder guests are growing to appreciate the fruits of his labor.

“And I think people should drink more hard cider,” he said. “After all, it is America’s drink.”

For more about Bent Ladder, visit bentladder.com and rittmanorchards.com.