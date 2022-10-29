Ridgemont FFA named Premier Chapter: Strengthening Agriculture

Share Facebook

The Ridgemont FFA of Ohio was named the 2022 Premier Chapter: Strengthening Agriculture during the sixth general session of the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo this year in Indianapolis. Ridgemont FFA of Ohio mixed Christmas and agriculture to help spark grade school students’ interest in FFA. The chapter created a Commodity Wall Map for students to look at, then members created and taught 42 different lessons about making Christmas gifts from agricultural commodities. They provided materials for students to make those gifts during a 30‐minute class break.

The National Chapter Award program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters that actively implement the organization’smission and strategies. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership. National FFA recognizes the top chapters with innovative activities in each of the three divisions: growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.

John Deere sponsors the National Chapter Award program. General convention sessions air live on RFD‐TV and The CowboyChannel. FFA members and supporters can tune in and watch gavel‐to‐gavel coverage of the event. To learn more, visitConvention.FFA.org.