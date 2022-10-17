Soils dry as harvest progresses

Share Facebook

Modest midweek precipitation during the previous week did not halt growers’ harvest progress, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Reporters in southwestern counties continued to observe abnormal dryness last week, with consequences for pasture quality and wheat emergence. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 21% very short, 31% short, 47% adequate, and 1% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending Oct. 16 was 53.5 degrees, 0.3 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.49 inches of precipitation, 0.03 inches below average. There were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Oct. 16.

Corn was 84% mature and 24% of corn was harvested for grain. The moisture content of corn grain at harvest was 20%. Corn harvested for silage was 95% complete. Corn condition was rated 62% good to excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 96% and 51% of soybeans were harvested. The moisture content of soybeans at harvest was 12%. Sixty-one percent of soybean plants were reported as being in good to excellent condition. Third cuttings of other dry hay were 87% complete. Fourth cuttings of alfalfa hay were 89% complete. Winter Wheat was 66% planted and 10% of the crop had emerged. Pasture and range condition was reported as 62% good to excellent, down from the previous week.

