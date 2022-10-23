Tribute Superior Equine Nutrition announces giveaway

Share Facebook

Tribute Superior Equine Nutrition announces their Feed Your Dreams Sweepstakes, an event celebrating the partnership between award-winning country music artist, Lainey Wilson, and Tribute Superior Equine Nutrition. One lucky grand prize winner will receive a personalized equine feeding plan (PEFP) for one horse, with the recommended product(s) provided free for one year. They will also score 2 VIP tickets to see Lainey Wilson in concert, along with a $1,000 travel voucher and fun Tribute swag. The total value of this prize package is estimated at $5,000.



Tribute Superior Equine Nutrition is excited to partner with Lainey Wilson for Tribute’s Feed Your DreamsTM campaign. The queen of bell bottom country and Tribute are a perfect match.

“Lainey’s passion for horses, persistent work ethic, and relentless pursuit of her dreams embodies the journey that so many of our customers are on and we at Tribute are proud to support,” said company president, Paul Kalmbach, Jr.



Lainey is helping spread the word about Tribute, which her personal horses are fed. The Tribute team works with Lainey’s horses and have prepared personalized equine feeding plans (PEFP) for each of them. The great news is, one doesn’t need to be a star to receive a personalized equine feeding plan (PEFP); any Tribute customer can reach out to the Tribute team at https://tributeequinenutrition.com/contact to receive a personalized plan for their horse’s needs.



Contest deadline to enter is November 21, 2022. Drawing will be held November 28, 2022. Individuals can visit TributeEquineNutrition.com or find a link on Tribute’s Facebook or Instagram pages to enter.