USTR suports ag, does not open investigation on Mexican imports

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

United State Trade Representative (USTR) ambassador Katherine Tai rejected a petition by a group of members of Congress requesting a Section 301 investigation on fresh produce imports from Mexico. Over 20 agricultural and industry associations sent a letter on Oct. 5 urging USTR to reject the petition. United States Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Patty Murray (D-Washington), Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kansas) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) also submitted a separate letter expressing their concerns with the petition and supporting the broad coalition agricultural groups.

While USTR announced it is not opening a Section 301 investigation, they will move forward with an advisory panel to examine issues raised in the petition. The prospect of a Section 301 investigation did raise concerns from the agricultural organizations about potential trade retaliation.

“A Section 301 investigation would undermine our relationship with one of our largest agricultural trading partners and create a substantial risk of retaliatory actions, jeopardizing this critical market for U.S. agricultural exports. This will harm — not help — American farmers. While the intent of this petition may be to protect certain U.S. growers from Mexican imports, it will only raise prices on the fresh produce American families expect year-round, and create new barriers for U.S. agricultural trade that U.S. farmers, workers, and consumers simply cannot afford,” the agricultural groups wrote. “While the petition asks only for ‘relief,’ it is clear in context that the relief the petition seeks is tariffs on imports of produce from Mexico. This is little more than forum shopping — prior U.S. government investigations have found that Mexican imports have not injured that segment of the U.S. industry, and that tariffs are therefore not justified. And to the extent Mexico’s actions are alleged to violate its trade obligations, trade agreement dispute resolution is the proper avenue, one that would not trigger Mexican retaliation.

“Merely accepting the petition and starting a 301 investigation could open a Pandora’s box of Mexico opening its own investigation into U.S. exports from all over the United States.”