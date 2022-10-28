Versailles FFA named Model of Excellence

Share Facebook

The Versailles FFA Chapter was named the winner of the Model of Excellence award at the 2022 National FFA Convention.

Versailles FFA promoted farm safety in their community by hosting a Family Farm Safety Night event. To promote economic development, the chapter organized a Fall Harvest Market where FFA members could sell products like pumpkins, soap, and honey produced through their supervised agricultural experiences. Members also recognized local farmers by putting on an“Egg-spression of Appreciation” breakfast, serving 600 omelets to the community.

Listen to the audio above as our own Laura Wuebker joins us from her role as National FFA Convention broadcast desk intern with Zoe Billenstein, chapter President, and Colin Batten, chapter Student Advisor.