Wilmington College busy at National FFA Convention

The good folks of Wilmington College are busy in conversation at this year’s National FFA Convention. In the audio player above, Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood chats with Wilmington student Delaney Weisend, a part of this year’s class of American FFA Degree recipients. The American FFA Degree is the highest honor an FFA member can achieve in the organization. They discuss her involvement in FFA, and how she has taken the passion for agriculture kindled in the organization to a future with promising career potential.
