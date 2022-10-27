       

Wilmington College busy at National FFA Convention

October 27, 2022 2022 National FFA Convention, Featured Audio Leave a comment

Delaney Weisend

The good folks of Wilmington College are busy in conversation at this year’s National FFA Convention. In the audio player above, Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood chats with Wilmington student Delaney Weisend, a part of this year’s class of American FFA Degree recipients. The American FFA Degree is the highest honor an FFA member can achieve in the organization. They discuss her involvement in FFA, and how she has taken the passion for agriculture kindled in the organization to a future with promising career potential.

Check Also

Ohio has another impressive showing for 2022 National FFA Convention

Here is a list of Ohio FFA members participating in the 2022 National FFA Convention …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Admin Login
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved