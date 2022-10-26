Wilmington College celebrates 75 years of agriculture with major announcements

Share Facebook

Wilmington College is celebrating 75 years of agriculture, and recently welcomed students, staff, and alumni to join in on the festivities. Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood hears from Corey Cockerill, Chad McKay, David Casey, and Delaney Weisend as they reflect on the legacy of the past, as well as the promise of the future with several exciting announcements.