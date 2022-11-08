2022 Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium Dec. 3

Share Facebook

The Ohio Sheep Improvement Association in partnership with The Ohio State University invites all sheep enthusiasts to the 2022 Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium in Wooster, Ohio from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the OARDC Shisler Conference Center (1680 Madison Avenue, Wooster, OH 44691).

This year’s symposium theme is management and marketing. The primary focus of discussion will be around housed and dry lot management of commercial sheep. Additional breakout sessions will elaborate on marketing strategies for lamb and wool. A full slate of distinguished speakers will be featured at the symposium.

• Dr. Eric Gordon, a clinical veterinarian at OSU Large Animal Services in Marysville, will address strategies to promote animal health and welfare in confined systems.

• Dr. Richard Ehrhardt, a Senior Extension Specialist in small ruminants at Michigan State University, will provide considerations for facility design and economics of conversion to a housed sheep system.

• Dr. Andrew Weaver, an Assistant Professor and Extension Small Ruminant Specialist in the Department of Animal Science at North Carolina State University, will continue discussion of sheep management in confinement with a focus on genetics and nutrition.

• Additional special guests at the symposium will include Roger Hunker- Online Livestock Sales; Garth Ruff- Marketing Meat Products Off-Farm; Sandra Morris- Adding Value to Wool; Dr. Brady Campbell and Christine Gelley- OSU Research Update on Solar Grazing; Courtney Anderson- Coyote Research; and more!

Additionally, the night prior to the symposium beginning at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2, the Young Shepherd’s Assembly will gather at JAFB Brewery (120 Beall Avenue, Wooster, OH 44691) for appetizers, pizza, drinks, and discussion with some of the symposium’s featured guests. This event serves as an opportunity for shepherds under 40 to gather with their peers for social interaction and networking ahead of a day of education together. To attend, note your attendance with registration.

Shepherds of all ages, sectors, and regions are invited to attend the symposium to connect with other shepherds and to continue learning together. If you are unable to attend the symposium in-person, you won’t have to miss the event. The 2022 symposium will be held in a hybrid format including options for both in-person or online participation depending on your preference. If you would like to join the symposium virtually, be sure to select that option during registration and provide an accurate and valid email address.

Proceed to register online, print a form, or view the full program schedule visit OSIA Programs at ohiosheep.org or the OSU Sheep Team Events/Programs page at sheep.osu.edu. Refreshments will be provided throughout the day and a delicious lunch featuring lamb chops and cheesecake will be included in registration. Registrations are appreciated by Nov. 18, 2022.