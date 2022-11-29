A chat with the GrowNextGen Teacher Leader of the Year

Share Facebook

Shelby Guthrie of the Global Impact STEM Academy in Springfield has been named the GrowNextGen Teacher Leader of the Year for 2022-2023. Click on the audio player to listen to this interview as Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo talks with her about the honor, her strategy as a teacher, and how she brings agriculture to life in the classroom as well as much more.

GrowNextGen brings agriculture science to the classroom by providing real-world educational tools to engage the next generation workforce. Backed by funding from the Ohio Soybean Council and Ohio soybean farmers, GrowNextGen helps expose students to different career fields in a thriving industry. Resources include teacher workshops, curriculum, e-learning courses, and virtual field trips. To learn more go to www.grownextgen.org.