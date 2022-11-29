       

A chat with the GrowNextGen Teacher Leader of the Year

November 29, 2022 Buckeye People, Featured Audio, Top Headlines Leave a comment

Shelby Guthrie of the Global Impact STEM Academy in Springfield has been named the GrowNextGen Teacher Leader of the Year for 2022-2023. Click on the audio player to listen to this interview as Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo talks with her about the honor, her strategy as a teacher, and how she brings agriculture to life in the classroom as well as much more.

GrowNextGen brings agriculture science to the classroom by providing real-world educational tools to engage the next generation workforce. Backed by funding from the Ohio Soybean Council and Ohio soybean farmers, GrowNextGen helps expose students to different career fields in a thriving industry. Resources include teacher workshops, curriculum, e-learning courses, and virtual field trips. To learn more go to www.grownextgen.org.

