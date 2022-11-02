Bane-Welker hosting Toys for Tots drive

Share Facebook

Bane-Welker Equipment is proudly supporting the 2022 toys for tots drive and will be collecting over toys at all Indiana and Ohio locations from now until Dec. 9, 2022.

“We are proud to support this effort for a second consecutive year,” stated Jason Bane, president of Bane-Welker Equipment. “Last year, everyone really got into the spirit of it, and we had customers and employees who used their Red Zone Rewards points to buy more toys for the children.”

This type of project aligns well with the Bane-Welker mission of making a positive impact on the communities they serve.

This year, the Toys for Tots project was initiated by two Bane-Welker employee Justin Butler, a former Marine, who benefitted from the program himself as a child.

“My passion for helping came from when I was a child and once received toys from this same program,” Butler said. “It meant a lot to me then, and I wanted to help make a difference in children’s lives now. I feel very proud to be a part of a company who makes time for such important community efforts.”

The toys will be distributed throughout the local communities. Last year, Remington collected the most toys, with 550. Local FFA chapters helped with the effort. As a complex, Bane-Welker collected 1807 toys.

For more information, visit your nearest dealership. For more about the Toys for Tots program or to donate directly to Tots, visit https://www.toysfortots.org/about_toys_for_tots/how_toys_for_tots_works/Default.aspx.