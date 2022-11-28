Bayer offers carbon credit programs to farmers

Bayer Agronomist Tyler Williams talks with Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo at the 2022 NAFB Trade Talk about what the company is working with on carbon credits and how growers can be paid by practice for their participation in carbon sequestration. Williams also discusses Bayer ForGround, a new tool available to growers taking advantage of regenerative agriculture practices.
