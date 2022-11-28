       

Bayer offers carbon credit programs to farmers

November 28, 2022 Featured Audio, Top Headlines Leave a comment

Bayer Agronomist Tyler Williams talks with Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo at the 2022 NAFB Trade Talk about what the company is working with on carbon credits and how growers can be paid by practice for their participation in carbon sequestration. Williams also discusses Bayer ForGround, a new tool available to growers taking advantage of regenerative agriculture practices.

Check Also

Bayer’s third generation corn rootworm trait gains final approval

Bayer announced the receipt of the final safety certificate for import and food/feed use from …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Admin Login
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved