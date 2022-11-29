Cool and dry weather as harvest wraps up

Share Facebook

A cool and mostly dry week was interrupted by late week showers as farmers completed their final harvest activities of the fall season, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 14% very short, 31% short, 52% adequate, and 3 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on Nov. 27 was 39.9 degrees, 0.6 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.56 inches of precipitation, 0.27 inches below average. There were 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Nov. 27.

Last week’s field activities included applications of manure and fertilizer as well as tile drainage system repair. Corn for grain was 95% harvested, and the average moisture content of corn grain at harvest was 18%. Corn harvest was delayed in some western counties as farmers waited for space at grain elevators to become available. Winter wheat was 96% emerged and winter wheat condition was rated 58% good to excellent; in the northwest, rain and warmer weather supported strong wheat growth. A limited share of planned cover crops remained to be planted in western counties.

