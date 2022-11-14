Drought concerns increase despite rains

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mild and dry days throughout most of last week supported late-season harvest progress, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Dry conditions persisted across many western and central counties during the past week, with the U.S. Drought Monitor showing moderate to severe drought in 66.8% of the State as of Nov. 8, up from 42.6% the week before. Abnormally dry conditions or worse were observed in 88.3% of the State, up from 85.6% during the previous week. Field fire potential remained a concern in southwestern counties. A multi-week pattern of dry days was broken last Friday when remnants of Hurricane Nicole soaked extensive portions of southern and eastern counties. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 22% very short, 30% short, 46% adequate, and 2% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending Nov. 13 was 48.2 degrees, 5.7 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.36 inches of precipitation, 0.56 inches above average. There were 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Nov. 13.

Fieldwork during the previous week included fall tillage, fertilizer application, and lime spreading. Corn for grain was 87% harvested, and the average moisture content of corn grain at harvest was 18%. Soybeans harvested reached 96%, and the average moisture content of soybeans at harvest was 12%. Winter wheat was 83% emerged and winter wheat condition was rated 55% good to excellent.

For more from this week’s report, click here.