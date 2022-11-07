Dry conditions continue as harvest winds down

Share Facebook

Late-week rains provided some much-needed moisture to dry fields, but accumulated precipitation totals for the season remained well below average, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Dry conditions continued to dominate in many counties, with U.S. Drought Monitor showing moderate drought in 42.6% of the State, up from 36.3% during the previous week. Abnormally dry conditions or worse were observed in 85.6% of the State, up from 73.4% during the previous week. Reporters in southwestern counties commented on continued enhanced fire risk due to persistent dry conditions. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 24% very short, 41% short, 34% adequate, and 1% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending November 6 was 57.6 degrees, 9.5 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.29 inches of precipitation, 0.42 inches below average. There were 6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Nov. 6.

Dense fog with extensive statewide coverage delayed harvest progress on Wednesday and Thursday of last week. Corn for grain was 75% harvested, and the average moisture content of corn grain at harvest was 18%. Soybeans harvested reached 92%, and the average moisture content of soybeans at harvest was 12%. Winter Wheat was 97% planted and 73% emerged. Winter wheat condition was rated 51% good to excellent, a decline from the previous week.

For more from this week’s report, click here.