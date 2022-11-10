Handling storage of mycotoxin infested grain

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Luke Schulte, CCA, Beck’s field agronomist

Unfortunately, many farmers observed ear molds throughout harvest, leading to some level of mycotoxins in the grain. While the abnormally dry weather this fall has helped minimize the severity of these toxins, many fields still had some level of ear mold and toxins present that now resides in farm storage bins. The management of that stored grain can potentially significantly impact the mycotoxin level and potential discount fees associated with that grain as it is hauled out.

For farmers who observed ear molds at harvest but store 100% of their crop, the presence of mycotoxins may not be known yet. I’d encourage those in this situation to take the time now to get a representative grain sample to better understand the potential for toxins and the required management that may be beneficial in the coming months.

Since most of the mycotoxins reside in the fines and bees’ wings, minimizing these components within storage is critical. Ideally, this would occur before storage. However, practices such as coring bins, the use of grain cleaners, as well as methods of loadout can also play an important role in minimizing these components within the sample.

Storage, moisture, and handling

Core bins immediately to remove fines

Utilize the grain cart at loadout as additional transferring allows for wind to further remove fines/bees’ wings

Dry immediately (within 48 hours of harvest) to below 15% moisture to prevent further fungal growth

Ideally, grain stored long-term should be dried to 13.5% moisture

Keep well aerated and cool and maintain a temperature of 36 to 44 degrees F

Prioritize and designate