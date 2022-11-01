Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 1, 2022

Share Facebook

New month, but same (mostly) dry forecast outlook! Temps remain above normal all week, but will shift the second half of next week. In between, we have one threat of moisture coming late this weekend.

We turn out partly sunny today with temps a bit above normal. Then full sunshine dominates tomorrow through Saturday with above normal temps and great evaporation all the way through. We should be able to put together a good harvest and fieldwork run once again as we start off November.

A frontal complex comes through the second half of the weekend. Clouds increase late Saturday and saturday night, with showers moving across Ohio Sunday. The front stalls into monday and may allow a second wave of moisture com up the old boundary across parts of the state. However, the threat of thunderstorms looks significantly lower today vs what we saw yesterday for this same timeframe. As such, we are dropping rain totals to .1″-.75″ with coverage at 70% of Ohio. The map below shows precipitation potential from midday Sunday through midday Monday.

Mixed clouds and sun will be here to finish Monday afternoon and then stay through Tuesday. Temps will be mild still. A second front ,moves in for next Wednesday. Moisture is not really that much of a story with the front, bringing a few hundredths to a tenth or two with 40% coverage or less. More importantly, this front ushers in a dramatic drop in temps for Wednesday afternoon and then through next Thursday to finish the 10 day forecast window. We will be below normal on temps for the finish of next week.