Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 10, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sunny, warm and dry today. Temps may flirt with record highs in parts of Ohio through the day today. South winds will be dominant through the day, but not overly strong. Tomorrow we get the remains of Tropical Storm Nicole coming up into Ohio from the south and southeast. We end up with 90% coverage of moisture with rain totals at .25″-2.5″. The NW part of the state gets missed, and the heaviest rains come in south and southeast Ohio.

We remain on track to get a cold front to come through the region overnight tomorrow night into saturday. This front does not have significant moisture with it, as the tropical system will have sucked it all out of the atmosphere. But, we see a sharp switch in wind direction and dramatically colder air rushing in. We will be 10-15 degrees below normal all weekend. With west winds dominating, we don’t see much of a Lake Effect snow threat, but will continue to mention it in far NE Ohio from late saturday through Sunday.

NExt week stays cold Monday through Saturday. We get a mix of clouds and sun monday and Tuesday, but as a reinforcing shot of cold air comes in at midweek, we will have to watch for a chance of scattered snowflakes for Tuesday night and Wednesday. We could even be looking at some accumulations by the time we get there, so stay tuned. Behind that we are very cold with clouds and sun again to finish the week, but may end up with a bit more of a threat of lake effect snow over the northern 25% of the state.