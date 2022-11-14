Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 14, 2022

Share Facebook

High pressure settles in over the state today, and that should give us better potential for sunshine. However, even with the sun, we are solidly in a cold air mass that will not get much warmer through the rest of the week.

Clouds build over the state tomorrow, and moisture will start to push up into southern Ohio in the afternoon. Moisture continues to move over the state through the evening, overnight and Wednesday, bringing scattered snow showers. Totals are not exceptional, with liquid equivalents of only a few hundredths to a tenth or two, but still, we can see some minor accumulations strewn about the state. Snow potential lessens on Thursday but we see good potential for lake effect in far NE Ohio. Finally on Friday we get partial sunshine back. The map below shows potential snow accumulations combined for the week.

The weekend turns out partly to mostly sunny but stays very chilly with a reinforcing shot of cold air coming in for early saturday morning. We keep sunshine around Monday and Tuesday of next week too. Temps may not be quite as cold, but still below normal for this time of year. We do finally see some temperature moderation at midweek next week on wednesday as we climb to near normal, and then we should be warmer than normal but dry for Thanksgiving Day.