Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 15, 2022

Clouds are back in control today and we will see moisture lifting up from the southwest through the day. This will bring threats of snow back to Ohio. The best precipitation today will be in SW, south central and east-southeast Ohio. SEcondarily, we expect some scattered flurries to develop later the day. Scattered snow showers can then continue through the overnight and most of tomorrow as well. We look for minor snow accumulations all things considered. Coverage today will be 50% at best and tomorrow likely around 70%. For Thursday, we see potential for lake effect snow from I-70 north. The map below shows show snow potential over the next 3 days.

Friday we see clouds break for better sun potential. We turn out partly to mostly sunny but cold to finish the week and the weekend. Next week starts similar with decent sunshine for Monday and Tuesday. However, clouds build Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday is warmer with temps getting back closer to normal. We also are seeing some potential for moisture to lift up in to the state again Wednesday midday and afternoon. THis time we will be expecting rain, with a few hundredths to 2 tenths and coverage at 60%. Temps will moderate further into Thanksgiving DAy, and we should dry down for the holiday. Temps may stay normal to above normal to finish that week and for the weekend of the 26th and 27th.