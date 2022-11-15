Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 16, 2022

Share Facebook

Plenty of clouds around today as we work through some backside circulation from our recent system passage yesterday. We won’t rule out scattered snow showers through the day with about 60% coverage. Minor accumulations can be seen especially in central and northern Ohio, but not limited to there. Tomorrow we settle into a fairly solid lake effect snow set up, meaning we can see some good snows in NE Ohio, but the rest of the state not so much. We will allow for some lake effect snow or at least a few flurries down to the I-70 corridor, but the farther south you go the better the chance of getting at least a little sun tomorrow. The map below shows snow potential for today and tomorrow over the state.

We get clouds to break for some sunshine to finish the week on Friday but we see a reinforcing shot of cold air coming in with the sun and canadian high pressure. We will be well below normal on temps for Friday through the weekend, in spite of the sun. We keep sun around for the start of next week as well, Monday and Tuesday, but temps will not be as cold Monday and should moderate nicely next Tuesday.

Our next front shows up for next Wednesday afternoon after clouds build in the morning. Scattered rain showers (yes, RAIN showers) will be developing overnight Wednesday night through Thanksgiving on Thursday. Rain totals can be .1″-.5″ with coverage at 80%. The we keep the milder air around for Black Friday and the Thanksgiving holiday weekend for the 26th and 27th. Partly sunny skies should emerge as we dry down just a bit.