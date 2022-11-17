Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 17, 2022

Share Facebook

Lake effect snow can develop today in northern locations, but generally we are working into a better weather pattern, with sunshine and high pressure. Cold air remains in control and will be so through the weekend. In fact, we are looking at a reinforcing shot of cold air coming into the region later today, and lasting through the weekend. The lake snows today can reach down to I-70, but will mostly stay farther north than that, with the only significant accumulations coming in NE Ohio. There rest of us see clouds and some sun.

Better sun potential is here for tomorrow, saturday and sunday. Temps will be the coldest for the weekend. We extend sun through the first half of the week next week. WE are not as cold Monday and then see significant temperature moderation Tuesday and Wednesday. We may even be above normal at midweek heading into Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving day will produce rain. Totals will be .2″-1″ with coverage at 100% of the state. The map below shows Thanksgiving day precipitation amounts and coveages. But, we are at least warm enough for rain. Cooler air comes in behind for Black Friday, this time producing a short term stay. We expect temps to be near to a bit below normal for just next friday and saturday, and we can see moderating temps again by nexts Sunday. Additionally, we will NOT be as cold in that outbreak as what we are currently working through.