Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 18, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Improving weather is the theme of our forecast as we finish the week. Winds move to more of a westerly direction over the next 24 to 48 hours, meaning we can push the lake effect farther north. We wont rule out a little bit more snow in far northern tier counties today, but the true potential for lake effect snow will be limited to NE OH counties, drawing precipitation off the full fetch of Lake Erie. The rest of us should see clouds and sunshine, with increasing amounts of sun through the day. Temps stay below normal even as the skies brighten. This reinforcing shot of cold air will hold through the weekend. Sunshine dominates for Saturday and Sunday in spite of the cold.

We keep sun around for most of next week as well. Monday will not be as cold, then Tuesday and WEdnesday we are rather mild with the potential for slightly above normal daytime highs. The map below shows high temperature potential for next Wednesday. Clouds may try to increase overnight next wednesday night and into Thanksgiving on Thursday. We will continue to mention a small threat of rain for Thanksgiving afternoon and night, but the potential seems to be waning now. Colder air returns for Black Friday and then following weekend, but we do not get as cold as what we are working through right now, and we also do not see a good threat of precipitation. The biggest uncertainty revolves around moisture that may lead the cooler air back into the region late thanksgiving day.