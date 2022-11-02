Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 2, 2022

Share Facebook

Sunny, warm and dry to finish the week. We may have to contend with a bit of fog to start the day today, but in generally we see good drying in the days to come. We are clear of any precipitation all the way through Saturday.

A frontal complex come through the state after midnight Saturday night through Sunday and may bring rain totals of .1″-.7″ with coverage at 80%. The initial wave overnight Saturday night and Sunday morning will have the best coverage, but a second surge from the SW coming up the frontal boundary as it stalls over the state Sunday afternoon will provide some additional coverage in central OH. The map below shows rain potential out of that frontal passage.

We are mostly precipitation free for Monday and Tuesday of next week. Temps will stay above normal, but will not be quite as warm as this weke. A second front sweeps through Ohio on Wednesday. There is no much moisture with that front, only a few hundredths to a few tenths. However, it does bring in a significant change in air mass over the region. We will get much colder Wednesday afternoon and we stay chilly to finish the week next Thursday and Friday. Temps will be below normal as we finish up. We don’t likely stay in that zone, but for a few days, it will feel much more like it is supposed to.