Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 21, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Dry weather will dominate the first half of our week as we start to see some temperature moderation over Ohio. Today we are not as cold as the weekend and we see good sunshine in all parts of the state. Southwest winds will control the pattern from later today through Thanksgiving on Thursday. Temps tomorrow, Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday will be normal to above normal with the warming surge. Sunshine will be in full control, but look for clouds to increase late on Thanksgiving.

A front moves through overnight Thanksgiving night into Friday early afternoon. This will bring a chance for light rain and light snow showers. Moisture totals look to be only a few hundredths to a few tenths overall, mostly rain but ending as snow. Lingering flurries may last into saturday, but will have little to no accumulation or affect. However, the snow hanging around will solidify the return of cold air to finish the week. The map below shows liquid equivalent precipitation from overnight Thanksgiving night through Friday afternoon.

Milder air tries to return on sunday the 27th and monday the 28th. Then another front arrives for Tuesday the 30th, followed by another wave of moisture on the 30th. Temps stay above normal, so we will likely be looking at rain. Totals can be .1″-.6″ with 80% coverage to finish out the 10 day forecast window and the month of November.