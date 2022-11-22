Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 22, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Several nice days remain ahead of us this week as we lead up to and through Thanksgiving. Milder air builds today and tomorrow and we should see plenty of sunshine. Thanksgiving day also features a good deal of suh, but clouds will be building during the afternoon as our next weather system gets close.

Scattered rain showers arrive ahead of dawn on Friday morning and then continue through the rest of the day. Totals are not that impressive, though, at a few hundredths to a few tenths. We start to clear near or just ahead of sunset. Coverage of the rain will be 70% at a maximum.

Dry for most of saturday. However, we expect clouds to increase in the afternoon again, and another wave of rain lifts into the state saturday late afternoon and evening. That round of rain brings .25″-.75″ to 90% of Ohio through mid afternoon Sunday. Colder air is following this system in as well, so we may have to wait and see if rain will end as a bit of wet snow. The map below shows precipitation potential for this event as we see it now.

Mixed clouds and sun expected for Monday and Tuesday of next week, with temps holding near to slightly above normal. Another strong frontal complex arrives for next Wednesday the 30th into Thursday the 1st. Rain is the most likely type, but can end as snow with a significant change in airmass expected behind the front. PRecipitation expected to be from .1″-.6″ with coverage at 80%. Much colder air expected for the first 3 days of December.