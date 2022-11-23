Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 23, 2022

Share Facebook

A beautiful Wednesday is ahead of us with full sunshine and mild temps. We keep sun around for most of Thanksgiving tomorrow, but will have to watch clouds increase in the afternoon and evening. Still, tomorrow should see Thanksgiving temps above normal for most of the state and we have no travel issues to work through.

Scattered showers develop over Ohio overnight tomorrow night into Friday midday and early afternoon. Rain totals are not that impressive at a few hundredths to .4″ with coverage at 80%. We get clouds to break later in the afternoon, and then see dry weather through Saturday. Temps may take a step or two back from our highs today and tomorrow, but we are not cold by any stretch.,

A frontal system lifts up through the region overnight Saturday night and Sunday, bringing rains of .25″-1″ over 90% of Ohio. Rain may try and end as some sloppy wet snow flakes sunday afternoon. However, major snow potential will be avoided. The map below is an updated look at precipitation from late Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday feature a mix of clouds and sun. We are cooler for Monday but see moderating temps Tuesday again. The warmth comes on south flow ahead of our next cold front. That front arrives Wednesday and brings rain totals of .25″-.75″ with coverage at 80%. Rain has a better chance of ending as snow on Wednesday afternoon, especially in northern Ohio. Much colder air is following this front it. We will see normal to below normal temps for Thursday through the start of the weekend, and a reinforcing shot of cold air may be on the docket for the weekend of the 3rd and 4th.