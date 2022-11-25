Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 25, 2022

Share Facebook

Moisture is trying to leave the state today, lifting out to the east and northeast. We are already done with action this morning in western Ohio, but scattered rain showers can linger into midday or early afternoon in far eastern counties and southeast Ohio. By mid afternoon we expect sunshine to either be dominant or at least be taking control in all areas. Continued clearing happens in the east this evening. Additional rain today in the eastern part of the state will be .25″ or less.

We all turn out sunny and mild tomorrow. Clouds increase overnight tomorrow night, and our next rain event lifts up into the state after midnight. We expect rain showers to be with us off and on through Sunday. Colder air comes in behind overnight Sunday night and that may allow for some rain to end as a few sloppy wet snowflakes. Still, the snow is not going to be an issue this time around, and rain totals will be in the .25″-1″ range. Cooler temps hold through Monday, but will only be near normal for this time of year. Clouds will give way to sun through Monday.

Moderating temps are back for Tuesday with a warm afternoon. This comes on south winds ahead of our next weather system. That front moves through overnight Tuesday through Wednesday, bringing rain totals again of .25″-1″ with 100% coverage. We do have a better threat of rain ending as wet snow Wednesday afternoon and evening, but still no major concerns about accumulation. The map below shows liquid equivalent potential from the midweek system next week.

Much colder air dominates the finish of next week as we start December. Temps will be below normal over all, and a second surge of colder air comes in for the weekend of the 3rd and 4th. However, we are looking at a pattern upstream that suggests we are dry most of the week of the 5th, even though we are swinging back to the colder side of things for the first full week of December.