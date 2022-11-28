Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 28, 2022

Share Facebook

Drier weather works into the region today, as yesterday’s moisture continues to move off to the east. The rain for the last part of the weekend turned out to be heavier than expected in spots, but as dry as we have been, we are not hearing too many complaints at this time. We are cool today, but should get good sunshine through the afternoon. Tomorrow temperatures moderate with partly to mostly sunny skies. However, you can expect clouds to increase late afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers develop overnight tomorrow night and continue through Wednesday. Rain totals will be .1″-.75″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. The best totals will be in central and southern parts of the state.

Cool air returns behind this system for Thursday and Friday. Temps will start to moderate Friday, and stay mild into Saturday. We expect sunshine to mix with clouds Thursday and Friday, and then clouds increase Saturday afternoon. We won’t rule out a few sprinkles late saturday and scattered showers will drag across about 50% of the state Saturday night through Sunday midday. Clouds dissipate Sunday afternoon.

We are partly sunny next Monday and Tuesday, then see another frontal boundary working in for next Wednesday. That front brings the potential for another .25″-1″ with coverage at 90% again. So, after several months of below normal precipitation, we are starting to stack systems in here with increasing frequency as we move into the first part of December. The map below shows rain totals for the entire 10 day period.